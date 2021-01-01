Ted Lasso leads Television Critics Association Awards nominations

- NEWS
Jason Sudeikis' comedy Ted Lasso leads the nominations for the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards, with five nods.
Fresh off the back of the Apple TV+ show earning 20 Emmy nominations, the programme was named in categories including Individual Achievement in Comedy for Jason and his co-star Hannah Waddingham, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. It's also up for the prestigious Program of the Year gong.
It was also a successful nominations haul for Disney+ programme WandaVision, HBO's Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, Jean Smart's Hacks and Michaela Coel's I Will Destroy You - all of which are up for four awards.
Like last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no actual ceremony will be held for the awards. Instead, the winners will be notified at a later date.
The full list of nominees for the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards is as follows:
Individual Achievement in Drama:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Omar Sy, Lupin
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Individual Achievement in Comedy:
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Maya Erskine, Pen15
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva
Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Individual Achievement in Comedy in News and Information:
Allen v. Farrow
City So Real
Framing Britney Spears
Frontline
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
The Rachel Maddow Show
60 Minutes
Outstanding Achievement in Reality:
Couples Therapy
Deaf U
The Great Pottery Throw Down
Legendary
Nailed It! Double Trouble
The Real World Homecoming: New York
Taste the Nation
Top Chef: Portland
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:
The Baby-Sitters Club
Bluey
Donkey Hodie
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Waffles + Mochi
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Outstanding New Program:
Bridgerton
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
P-Valley
Ted Lasso
WandaVision
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials:
Bo Burnham: Inside
The Good Lord Bird
I May Destroy You
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Achievement in Drama:
Bridgerton
The Crown
For All Mankind
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
P-Valley
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:
The Flight Attendant
Girls5Eva
Hacks
Mythic Quest
Pen15
Superstore
Ted Lasso
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch:
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Desus & Mero
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Ziwe
Program of the Year:
Bridgerton
Hacks
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
Ted Lasso
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision.