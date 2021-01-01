Ted Lasso leads Television Critics Association Awards nominations

Jason Sudeikis' comedy Ted Lasso leads the nominations for the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards, with five nods.



Fresh off the back of the Apple TV+ show earning 20 Emmy nominations, the programme was named in categories including Individual Achievement in Comedy for Jason and his co-star Hannah Waddingham, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. It's also up for the prestigious Program of the Year gong.



It was also a successful nominations haul for Disney+ programme WandaVision, HBO's Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, Jean Smart's Hacks and Michaela Coel's I Will Destroy You - all of which are up for four awards.



Like last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no actual ceremony will be held for the awards. Instead, the winners will be notified at a later date.







The full list of nominees for the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards is as follows:







Individual Achievement in Drama:



Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You



Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird



Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad



Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision



Mj Rodriguez, Pose



Omar Sy, Lupin



Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit



Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown







Individual Achievement in Comedy:



Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside



Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant



Maya Erskine, Pen15



Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva



Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest



Jean Smart, Hacks



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso







Individual Achievement in Comedy in News and Information:



Allen v. Farrow



City So Real



Framing Britney Spears



Frontline



I’ll Be Gone in the Dark



Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special



The Rachel Maddow Show



60 Minutes







Outstanding Achievement in Reality:



Couples Therapy



Deaf U



The Great Pottery Throw Down



Legendary



Nailed It! Double Trouble



The Real World Homecoming: New York



Taste the Nation



Top Chef: Portland







Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:



The Baby-Sitters Club



Bluey



Donkey Hodie



Emily’s Wonder Lab



Odd Squad



Sesame Street



Waffles + Mochi



Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum







Outstanding New Program:



Bridgerton



The Flight Attendant



Hacks



I May Destroy You



Mare of Easttown



P-Valley



Ted Lasso



WandaVision







Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials:



Bo Burnham: Inside



The Good Lord Bird



I May Destroy You



It’s a Sin



Mare of Easttown



The Queen’s Gambit



The Underground Railroad



WandaVision







Outstanding Achievement in Drama:



Bridgerton



The Crown



For All Mankind



The Handmaid’s Tale



Lovecraft Country



The Mandalorian



Pose



P-Valley







Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:



The Flight Attendant



Girls5Eva



Hacks



Mythic Quest



Pen15



Superstore



Ted Lasso



Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist







Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch:



The Amber Ruffin Show



A Black Lady Sketch Show



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Desus & Mero



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Late Night with Seth Meyers



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Saturday Night Live



Ziwe







Program of the Year:



Bridgerton



Hacks



I May Destroy You



Mare of Easttown



The Queen’s Gambit



Ted Lasso



The Underground Railroad



WandaVision.