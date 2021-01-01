NEWS

Ted Lasso leads Television Critics Association Awards nominations

Jason Sudeikis' comedy Ted Lasso leads the nominations for the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards, with five nods.

Fresh off the back of the Apple TV+ show earning 20 Emmy nominations, the programme was named in categories including Individual Achievement in Comedy for Jason and his co-star Hannah Waddingham, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. It's also up for the prestigious Program of the Year gong.

It was also a successful nominations haul for Disney+ programme WandaVision, HBO's Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, Jean Smart's Hacks and Michaela Coel's I Will Destroy You - all of which are up for four awards.

Like last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no actual ceremony will be held for the awards. Instead, the winners will be notified at a later date.



The full list of nominees for the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards is as follows:



Individual Achievement in Drama:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Individual Achievement in Comedy:

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Maya Erskine, Pen15

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Individual Achievement in Comedy in News and Information:

Allen v. Farrow

City So Real

Framing Britney Spears

Frontline

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

The Rachel Maddow Show

60 Minutes



Outstanding Achievement in Reality:

Couples Therapy

Deaf U

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Legendary

Nailed It! Double Trouble

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Taste the Nation

Top Chef: Portland



Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:

The Baby-Sitters Club

Bluey

Donkey Hodie

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

Waffles + Mochi

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum



Outstanding New Program:

Bridgerton

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

P-Valley

Ted Lasso

WandaVision



Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials:

Bo Burnham: Inside

The Good Lord Bird

I May Destroy You

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Outstanding Achievement in Drama:

Bridgerton

The Crown

For All Mankind

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

P-Valley



Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:

The Flight Attendant

Girls5Eva

Hacks

Mythic Quest

Pen15

Superstore

Ted Lasso

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist



Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch:

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Desus & Mero

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Ziwe



Program of the Year:

Bridgerton

Hacks

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

Ted Lasso

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision.

