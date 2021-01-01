Josh Peck calls Drake Bell's child endangerment scandal 'upsetting and unfortunate'

Josh Peck has called his former co-star Drake Bell's child endangerment case "upsetting and unfortunate".



Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service on Monday after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.



And as he attended the premiere of his new Disney+ series Turner & Hooch on Thursday night, Bell's former Drake & Josh co-star Peck was asked by Variety to comment on the situation.



"It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation. It's disappointing," he simply stated.



Bell's charges date back to an incident on 1 December, 2017, when he was scheduled to perform at a club in Cleveland. The then-31-year-old was reportedly caught engaging in an inappropriate chat with the unidentified victim.



According to TMZ, Drake met the girl online and in the months before the concert, sent the underage victim suggestive social media messages.



He was indicted in May and released on bail. He initially protested his innocence in a court hearing on 3 June, when he was ordered to stay away from the victim. He later pleaded guilty on 23 June.



Bell, now 35, issued an apology during the sentencing, saying, "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."