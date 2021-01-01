Bridgerton season two resumes production following positive Covid-19 test

Bridgerton season two resumed production on Friday following a one-day delay after a positive Covid-19 test on set.



The hit Netflix series halted filming for a day after a crew member tested positive for the virus, to allow for further testing for those everyone involved in making the show in the UK.



No one in the cast is thought to have been affected by the outbreak.



Showrunner Chris Van Dusen spoke to Deadline about the new episodes, stating: “I don’t think people are going to be ready. It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more.”



After its release last year, Bridgerton became the most popular show on Netflix by picking up 82 million viewers.



Phoebe Dynevor returned for production on the comeback series in May, and will reprise her role as Daphne Bassett, Duchess of Hastings, in the new series.



However, Regé-Jean Page is not returning to the Shondaland production, which is based on novels by Julia Quinn.



Page secured a Primetime Emmy nomination for his role as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton’s first season earlier this week, one of 12 nominations the hit period drama received.



Productions in the UK could continue to be hit by a rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rises ahead of 19 July, when the majority of coronavirus safety restrictions will be lifted.