Megan Fox wrote list of pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox wrote a pros and cons list to help her decide whether or not to embark on a romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers star began dating the singer after meeting on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass last spring, shortly after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

And while the pair's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, Megan told Who What Wear that she had some hesitations before jumping into a romance with the Bloody Valentine star.

"When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I've travelled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," she explained. "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'"

But in the end the pros outweighed the cons, and Megan decided to throw herself into the relationship wholeheartedly.

Her comments come at the same time Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett opened up about his stars' chemistry on the set of the movie.

"As a director, and purely from an artistic point of view, their chemistry was unreal," he told Us Weekly. "Clearly, there was chemistry. Clearly, there was a connection... but I was looking at it from a direction point of view and I was like, 'Man, I'm a genius.' Like, 'They're great! I'm so good at this!'"

He admitted he would often get "so caught up in the performance" while watching them together and said getting to see them interact behind-the-scenes was "special, for sure."