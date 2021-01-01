Sharon Stone emotional after receiving French honour at Cannes

Sharon Stone broke down in tears after she was named one of France's new Commanders of the Order of Arts and Letters at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.



The Basic Instinct star was stunned to receive the special honour, awarded only to those who have made significant contributions to the arts and literature in the country. Previous recipients have included Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and David Bowie.



And Sharon couldn't hold back her tears as the gold medal was placed around her neck, while pal Bill Murray, who is in Cannes to promote his upcoming film The French Dispatch, planted a congratulatory kiss on her cheek. The two have been friends since co-starring in director Jim Jarmusch's 2005 film Broken Flowers.



Stone was at the glitzy film festival to host Friday's annual AmfAR benefit gala, which will feature special appearances by Alicia Keys and Spike Lee. The event supports AIDS research, a lifelong cause for the actress, since the AIDS-related death of her friend and acting coach Roy London in 1993.