Julia Ducournau makes history as second female Cannes Palme d'Or winner

Julia Ducournau's Titane landed the coveted Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or prize at the 2021 event's closing night gala on Saturday.

The movie's big win was prematurely announced at the top of the prizegiving ceremony by Jury President Spike Lee, when he was asked to reveal the festival's first award winner.

He misunderstood the question in French and thought he was being asked to reveal the biggest winner of the night. Spike then told the event's hostess to ask him questions in English, so there would be no other mix-ups.

Ducournau became only the second female to take the prize and the first since Jane Campion for The Piano 28 years ago.

Meanwhile, Leo Carax picked up the coveted Best Director honour for his new musical Annette.

The film, starring Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, opened the festival in France earlier this month, and on Saturday, Carax topped the jury's directors list.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi picked up the Best Screenplay prize for Drive My Car and Renate Reinsve and Caleb Landry Jones were named the Best Actress and Best Actor for The Worst Person In The World and Nitram, respectively.

Meanwhile, directors Nadav Lapid and Apichatpong Weerasethakul shared the Jury Prize for their films Ahed's Knee and Memoria, and there was also a tie for the Grand Prize - Asghar Farhadi's A Hero and Compartment No. 6 by director Juho Kuosmanen.