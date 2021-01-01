Kate Beckinsale vows to never get cosmetic surgery

Kate Beckinsale has sworn off cosmetic surgery because she's afraid a botched operation would paralyse her face.

The Underworld star has never gone under the knife, and has no plans to do so as she ages, instead hoping she ends up looking as good as her "radiant" mother, 74-year-old actress Judy Loe.

"I haven't had any (cosmetic work)! I'm not against people having it. (But) I do get p**sed off (when it's assumed I have had work done). It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't," she told Britain's The Sunday Times.

"I'm frightened of paralysing my face. My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f**king radiant and amazing."

She added, "I know if I did do Botox, I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, 'I f**king told you! See? You should never do that.'"

Beckinsale is out to promote the new Amazon action film, Jolt, where she plays a woman with extreme anger management issues alongside Laverne Cox and Stanley Tucci.