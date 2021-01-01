Zac Efron snags first Emmy win for Netflix series

Zac Efron has landed his ever Emmy for the Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.



After being named Outstanding Daytime Program Host at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the actor took to social media to celebrate the good news.



"Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you," Zac wrote on Instagram.



The Greatest Showman star beat out Brandon McMillan for Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan and Jeff Corwin for Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin.



Down to Earth follows Zac and wellness guru Darin Olien around the world, as they educate viewers on sustainable living practices, indulge in local cuisine and practice traditional customs.



The show received praise for portraying the Disney star in a whole new light and the second season is currently in production, with Zac teasing fans that the new episodes will be even better.



"Get ready for the next adventure it’s going to be a good one. Love u guys," he added on Instagram following the win.



Season two is scheduled to premiere in 2022.



Zac's success comes after it was announced in the Hollywood Reporter that he switched his representation to WME – a sure sign the actor is planning some career changes.