Colin Farrell spills on his role in The Batman

Colin Farrell has confirmed that he only has a handful of scenes in 'The Batman'.

The 45-year-old actor stars in the new superhero flick as The Penguin but insists that he does not "ruin" Matt Reeves' movie with his performance.

Colin told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "I'm only it for five or six scenes, so I can't wait to see the film because it won't be ruined by my presence. Really, it's a freebie to me.

"I'll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f***ing nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he (Reeves) brought this world to life."

Colin lauded the efforts of makeup artist Mike Marino, who helped to design The Penguin's fat suit in the project and made "sense" of the character.

The 'Minority Report' star said: "Look, I only had, as I said, five or six scenes, or seven scenes, and I wasn't quite... I was up here early stages, looking at what I felt, what I could do, what I could bring to it. I was a bit lost.

"And then, when I saw what Mike did, the whole character made sense to me. I swear to God, I saw what he did, and I just went 'OK', and I got really excited about it.

"All that to say that if anyone ever thinks what I do at 'The Batman' is a decent performance, I'll gladly take 49 per cent of the credits."

The movie features Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader and Colin previously waxed lyrical about the "incredibly original" nature of the film.

He said: "I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."