Matt Damon's daughter mocks his bad movies

Matt Damon's teenage daughter mocks him over the missteps he has made during his acting career.

The Academy Award-winner - who bagged his Oscar for his and Ben Affleck's Good Will Hunting screenplay rather than his acting - wants his kids to see his best work.

However, his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch his acclaimed movies - and instead ribs him over his less well received projects.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that might be good. She just likes to give me s**t," Damon told CBS Sunday Morning. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

He and his wife Luciana usually set a rule that he can only take work that will keep him away from his family for two weeks at most, but it's a rule the Elysium star broke for his latest movie, Stillwater, in which he plays an oil rig worker who heads to France to rescue his daughter from prison. Early signs are that the move has paid off, as the new film's glowing reception has sparked speculation he may win his first acting Oscar next year.

Praising his family for being understanding about his career, he added: "I like that they know that I love my job. They know it's time-consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up. Look - they're growing up with a lot more stuff than their mom or I ever had."

However, he does worry that as a wealthy Hollywood star, he's spoiling Isabella and his two younger daughters Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, as well as Luciana's eldest girl, Alexia, 22, who is from a previous relationship. As a result, he always tries to make time for them.

"I think when I got to Harvard, I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy... and some of them were in a lot of pain there," the 50-year-old star said. "Their parents weren't there for them, you know, like, at all. And I remember thinking 'Oh, I get it,' - like, that money doesn't solve anything."