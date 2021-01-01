Ilana Glazer welcomes first child

Ilana Glazer is a new mum.

The Broad City star broke the baby news via Instagram on Monday by sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding in a chair, while wearing compression socks.

The child is her first with husband David Rooklin.

"been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks (sic)," she wrote under the photo.

Glazer didn't divulge any further details.

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Ilana was promoting her latest film, False Positive, in which she plays a pregnant woman caught up in a sinister fertility doctor's twisted masterplan.

"It's a horror movie about how women are treated in the medical system, specifically when they are pregnant," she said on America's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She closed her eyes when a clip of the movie screened, then added that her co-star Pierce Brosnan, who plays a world-renowned fertility specialist who isn't quite who he seems, terrified her.

"Pierce is so scary in this movie, it's shocking," Glazer shared. "He was so good. You don't think of someone as beautiful and elegant as he is (can) be so scary, but actually those qualities make him scarier as a villain (sic)."