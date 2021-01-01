Emily Ratajkowski attacks mum-shaming trolls for constant criticism

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has turned on mum-shaming trolls, who are making parenthood a nightmare.

The star became a first-time mum earlier this year and now she's spoken out against online negativity targeted at celebrity mums.

Emily was heavily criticised for making a big deal of how quickly she bounced back to her pre-baby body after giving birth, and over the weekend, she took to Instagram to compare herself to a young Britney Spears, who was once hammered for driving with her baby son on her lap.

"We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom when she drove with her baby in her lap," Ratajkowski wrote. "We talk about how we have to 'do better' as a culture. Meanwhile my comments are filled (with) awful remarks about how I don't deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.

"I don't care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it's incredibly scary to become a parent and nobody deserves to be told by strangers that they're a s**ty mother."

British newsman Piers Morgan was among those who took aim at Emily after she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit with her baby, whose neck was unsupported.

He tweeted: "That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata - and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them."

His remarks created such a storm that Emily disabled comments on the photograph.