Shailene Woodley: 'I make sure all my sex scenes are comfortable'

Shailene Woodley never feels uncomfortable during sex scenes because she makes sure to map out the kinky choreography with her co-star and director before getting down to business.

The actress, who is engaged to American football stud Aaron Rodgers, admits she's "very vocal" when it comes to intimacy in her films – and as a result she has no problems with movie sex.

"I've never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes...," she tells Variety. "I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?'

"We know exactly what the boundaries are, and I've never been in a situation where those things haven't been honoured."

Shailene also doesn't squirm when a sex scene requires nudity, revealing it's not realistic to make love with your clothes on.

"Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don’t think I ever did that...," Woodley explains. "Or very, very rarely."

The skill came in handy for her latest film for Netflix, Letter From Your Lover, which follows a woman in the 1960s who gets caught in a steamy love triangle.