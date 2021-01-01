Game of Thrones prequel stalled by Covid-19

Covid-19 has hit the set of the Game of Thrones prequel, forcing producers to halt production in the U.K.



A production member on House of the Dragon has tested positive for the coronavirus.



The series, set to debut next year, is due to feature Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Emma D'Arcy in leading roles.



Deadline sources have reported that the production member, part of a team including both cast and crew, will isolate in compliance with industry guidelines.



Following a two-day hiatus, production is set resume on Wednesday.



The straight-to-series drama fantasy started production in April, and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. It is set three centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.



House of the Dragon is the latest high-profile production in the U.K. paused due to the pandemic. The second season of Bridgerton was shut down for the second time in a week on Friday, and Netflix bosses also halted their feature adaptation of the Matilda musical due to the virus.



Over 50,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in England on Friday and both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were forced to self-isolate following contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19.