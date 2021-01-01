Andrew Lloyd Webber forced to cancel opening night of Cinderella musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shut down his West End musical Cinderella due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The theatre impresario and composer announced the indefinite closure of his new production on Monday - the eve of the musical's official opening.

The decision came just days after performances were halted on Saturday after an actor tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cinderella, which was written by Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, began preview performances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London in June.

In his statement, Webber revealed the cast member's positive result on Saturday prompted producers to cancel two weekend performances and test the rest of the company. Webber added that, aside from the one performer, the tests were negative, as were subsequent tests conducted on Monday.

"Despite this, the impossible conditions created by the blunt instrument that is the Government's isolation guidance, mean that we cannot continue," Webber wrote. "We have been forced into a devastation decision which will affect the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of people and disappoint the thousands who have booked to see the show.

"Cinderella was ready to go. My sadness for our cast and crew, our loyal audience and the industry I have been fighting for is impossible to put into words. Freedom Day has turned into closure day."

Monday 19 July was dubbed "Freedom Day" in England as the majority of Covid-19 restrictions, such as social distancing and number limits on gatherings, were scrapped.