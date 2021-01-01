Bill Skarsgard hints at 'fun' part in John Wick: Chapter 4

Bill Skarsgard has a "fun role" in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

The 30-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming movie in the action franchise – in which Keanu Reeves plays the lead role – and was delighted to join the "entertaining" series.

Speaking to website Collider, he said: "I think the movies are very entertaining. I've always been a fan of these kinds of over-the-top, exploitive action movies."

The 'It' star continued: "Chad (Stahelski) reached out to me and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I'm not gonna go into detail (about) what it is, but it was a fun role and a fun world.

"I like the movies. I think they're entertaining and it is something that I haven't really done before. That's always something that does inspire me, for whatever it is.

"It's like, 'OK, this is a project or genre or something that I haven't done, so let's try it out and let's have fun within these genre constraints.' So, I'm really looking forward to it."

Bill has promised that his character in the film is "something different" and fits into his aim of being a versatile performer.

He explained: "I've had it (in my mind) for a very long time that I want to try to be as versatile as I possibly can, whether it is crossing genres or playing these vastly different characters.

"I actually just finished a horror film, but I feel like the horror genre is something that I've done a lot of. I'd like to do comedy and I'd like to do action. I'd like to do as much as possible.

"And I think that's the key to longevity in this business and having a fun career where you can go like, 'I can do a lot of different things,' so you don't end up limited into this box, which happens all the time."