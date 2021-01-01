Khloe Kardashian shares how she's talking to daughter about race

Khloe Kardashian believes that not talking to children about race is "setting them up for failure" and wants to educate her daughter to better navigate the world.



Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined catwalk beauty Leomie Anderson on the Role Model podcast to talk about how she plans to discuss race with her three-year-old daughter True, who she co-parents with basketball star Tristan Thompson.



"I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race. Or they think, 'Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' Of course, you do!" she stated. "You're only setting them up for failure if you don't talk about race and things they're going to endure when they're in, quote, 'the real world.'"



Khloe admitted that there are complications that come with raising a Black daughter as a white mum, saying, "I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of colour."



However, she hopes that her own education on the matter will help guide her daughter through life.



The Revenge Body host also stated she wants True to be exposed to life outside of Hollywood, adding, "I don't want her living in a bubble. Because we do have this very privileged life, I want her to know all types of life, all types of living and be very aware of that."



At the end of the day, the reality star wants her child to live an "honest life", noting, "I think a good reputation is more valuable than anything else in the world."