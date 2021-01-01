Chrissy Teigen vows not to get involved in anybody's business again after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen has vowed not to get involved in anybody's business ever again in the wake of her online bullying controversy.

The model and cookbook author has been keeping a low profile since May, when she came under fire after nasty tweets and direct messages she sent to Courtney Stodden around a decade ago resurfaced online.

Chrissy, who has apologised for her past behaviour multiple times, was approached by photographers and reporters when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday and the traditionally opinionated star revealed that she was keeping out of trouble by minding her own business.

When asked if TikTok star Addison Rae should be "cancelled" for meeting former U.S. President Donald Trump, Chrissy simply stated: "I have decided that I'm not getting involved in anyone's s**t ever again."

In the video footage, published by TMZ, Chrissy was asked how long she thought she would be a member of the "cancel club" after falling from grace. She laughed and replied: "I don't know, it could be forever. I have no idea."

She went on to add that she's focusing on her life at home, saying: "All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice."

Chrissy also shared that other unspecified members of the "cancel club" have reached out to her and have "been amazing" but declined to reveal what advice they've given her.

Last week, the TV personality candidly told her Instagram followers about how the scandal has affected her mental health.

"Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race," she wrote. "I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay."