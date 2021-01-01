Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in California

Harvey Weinstein has entered a not guilty plea during his first court appearance in his California sexual assault case.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is already serving 23 years behind bars in New York, entered the Los Angeles Superior Court in a wheelchair on Wednesday, a day after his extradition was granted.

His attorney, Mark Werksman, entered the plea on his client's behalf as Weinstein sat shackled beside him.

Weinstein's only words were "thank you very much" after Judge Sergio Tapia wished the disgraced producer good luck.

The April indictment of Weinstein was unsealed, detailing 11 counts of sexual assault, including four counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery. The attacks involve five women and date back to 2004.

Werksman told Judge Tapia he will be contesting a string of counts from District Attorney George Gascon's office, based on statute of limitation restrictions. He also called for an evaluation of his client's health.

Weinstein will be back in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles next week for a further hearing. No trial date has yet been set.

He is facing up to 140 years behind bars if found guilty in the California courts.