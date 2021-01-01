Kelly Osbourne heartbroken after beloved dog dies

Kelly Osbourne has been left "devastated" following the sudden death of her dog.



After vowing to take a break from social media this summer, the TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to let fans know that her Pomeranian, Polly, had sadly passed away.



"I promised myself that I would take a brake (sic) from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly to pulmonary heart defect," Kelly stated. "She has been by my side for 6 years. I do not no (sic) how to go on without her. To say I'm devastated is an understatement.



"I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don't think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!!"



To conclude her message, Kelly noted that she is taking some time away from the public eye to mourn her pet, and will reach out to her friends soon.



"I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends... if I don't respond please understand that I just need time," the 36-year-old added.



Following the sad news, fans, friends, and family members left heartfelt messages with words of sympathy and support for the star.



"I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote Paris Hilton, while Natasha Bedingfield added: "Love you so sorry."