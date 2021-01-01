Matt Damon 'trusts science' when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines

Matt Damon fears people trust social media over science when it comes to coronavirus pandemic.



While promoting his new film Stillwater during a recent chat with Yahoo Entertainment, the Contagion actor spoke openly about he supports vaccination, but at the same time, doesn't want to belittle those who have not had theirs.



"It's tough for me, I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised and they can't get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So, I look at it that way," he said.



He continued with: "I wish at the beginning of this people came out and said, 'Look, if we all do this, then we'll protect each other better,' rather than 'Well, I'm not in this cohort so I don't have to worry and it's not going to hurt me that much.'



"It's just about looking at this as 'me' thing or an 'us' thing."



Understanding the power of social media and the impact it has on people's lives, Damon emphasised that he is a proponent of freedom of choice.



"But look, it's a personal choice. That's the beauty of America, it's a free country. And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook," the 50-year-old added.



Stillwater is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 30 July.