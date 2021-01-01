Busy Philipps' child Birdie lands first major acting role

Busy Philipps' 12-year-old Birdie has landed their first big acting role - in Amazon series With Love.

Birdie will be taking on a "non-binary recurring role" in the programme, according to creator Gloria Calderon Kellett - who also co-created Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time.

"More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show. #WithLoveTV @PrimeVideo @BusyPhilipps," Gloria tweeted.

Busy was quick to retweet Gloria's post, and added: "This just made me cry."

Birdie is Busy's eldest child with husband Marc Silverstein, with whom she also has seven-year-old daughter Cricket.

Last year, Busy revealed that Birdie is "gay and out", whilst also admitting she was having a tough time adjusting to her child's preferred pronouns of they/them.

"I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns.' Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to," she explained.

"Bird was like, 'I don't give a f**k. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.'"