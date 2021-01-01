George Clooney sent car to Shailene Woodley when she was backpacking in Italy

George Clooney once sent a Lincoln Town Car to collect Shailene Woodley when she was backpacking in Italy.



When she was 18 years old, Shailene played Alex King, George's onscreen daughter, in 2011's comedy-drama The Descendants, and the pair retained a close relationship, with Shailene calling him a "second dad" in a 2014 interview with Splash! Magazine.



Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, the Divergent actress revealed how George invited her and her friend to his home near Lake Como in Italy as a respite from sleeping on trains and in hostels.



"We're staying in some s**tty hostel in the middle of Milan, and he was like, 'Send me your address. I'll send a car,'" the 29-year-old revealed. "I was like, 'No, we'll just get a train.' He was like, 'Give me your f**king address.'



"So I gave him the address and we come outside, it's this beautiful Lincoln Town Car and (we're) these scraggly, dirty women with our backpacks.



"That was a sweet, funny moment in life where I got to experience so many different worlds from such a young age, the really big lives and the really small lives."



She added that she feels "grateful" for the different experiences she's had around the world as she has always been determined not to spend all her time in Los Angeles continually pursuing opportunities in the acting industry.