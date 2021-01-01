Kate Winslet blasts 'wrong' practice of hiring actors based on social media followers

Kate Winslet has slammed the "extraordinarily wrong" practice of actors being hired based on their social media following rather than their talent.



The Mare of Easttown star has warned her co-stars not to confuse their popularity on social media with the hard graft of acting, and she thinks the practice of hiring cast members based on followers is dangerous because it makes younger actors more focused on creating social media content rather than being fully present as they live their lives.



"I have certainly heard, twice, of certain actors being cast in roles because they have more followers," she told The New York Times. "I've actually heard people say, 'She's not who we wanted to cast, but she has more followers.' I almost don't know what to say. It's so sad and so extraordinarily wrong. I think the danger is not just for young actors but younger people in general now. I think it makes you less present in your real life. Everyone is constantly taking photographs of their food and photographing themselves with filters."



The Oscar-winning actress admitted she felt sad for the younger generation and how they're pressured to airbrush their online snaps and frequently engage with their followers.



"We've stopped learning how to love those faces because we keep covering them up with filters now because of social media and anyone can photoshop themselves, and airbrush themselves, and so they do," the 45-year-old stated. "In general, I would say I feel for this generation because I don't see it stopping, I don't see or feel it changing, and that just makes me sad because I hope that they aren't missing out on being present in real life and not reaching for unattainable ideals."