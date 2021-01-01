Kristen Bell prompted to rename podcast series following legal action

Kristen Bell has been forced to rename her new podcast after receiving a cease-and-desist notice.

The Frozen star and her pal, Monica Padman, launched the limited series Shattered Glass last month, under the umbrella of the Armchair Expert brand, co-founded by Padman and Bell's actor husband Dax Shepard.

But prior to debuting the fifth episode of Shattered Glass on Friday, the ladies received a legal notice regarding the audio series' title, noting a rival show with the same name.

Bell and Padman have since reintroduced their weekly series as We Are Supported By...

Explaining the name change at the top of Friday's episode with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, Bell said, "Welcome back to We Are Supported By...! We got a new name... because we got a cease-and-desist letter. So now, (it's) We Are Supported By...

"We don't want to step on anyone's toes, so here we are!" added Padman.

The presenters had previously given a shout out to the original Shattered Glass podcast in an earlier episode, after learning of the potential branding confusion.

The original Shattered Glass, launched in 2017, features stories about "extraordinary women shattering the glass ceiling".

Co-hosts Marita Garrett and Monica Hershberger even updated their own website with a funny note about their competition at the time, posting the message: "We may not be the Shattered Glass Podcast you expected to find, but we're glad you're here!"