Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz married her fiance David Stanley on Saturday.



The 35-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, exchanged vows with her partner at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on 24 July.



"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," she told Brides magazine. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."



The couple had always planned to have a smaller ceremony, but Covid-19 restrictions meant that they had scale it down even further, with their outdoor ceremony taking place in front of 104 guests.



"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," she explained. "Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."



Ushkowitz met Stanley, who works with non-profit organisations, on the dating app Hinge in 2018 and they announced their engagement in August last year.