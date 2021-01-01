Tana Mongeau apologises to Khloe Kardashian over Tristan Thompson message

Tana Mongeau has issued an apology to Khloe Kardashian over a message she posted about Tristan Thompson on Twitter.



Back in June, the YouTuber took to the social media platform and criticised the sportsman for attending her birthday party on U.S. Father's Day.



"All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where's true," she wrote.



Khloe later 'liked' a response tweet criticising Tana's message, and during a chat on her new podcast Cancelled with Tana Mongeau, she said sorry to the reality TV star for bringing her three-year-old daughter True Thompson into the conversation.



"I will apologise for (mentioning True Thompson). I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father's Day. In hindsight, I shouldn't have involved myself, and Khloe, I would like to take the time on this Cancelled podcast to apologize to you," she stated. "I think you're an amazing, powerful, strong woman who's been through a lot. Khloe, I'm sorry. Tristan, I'm sorry."



Khloe has not yet responded to Tana's apology. The 37-year-old has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan since 2016. They resumed their relationship while quarantining together during the Covid-19 pandemic, but split again in June. The former couple continues to co-parent True.