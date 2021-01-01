Issa Rae marries longtime partner Louis Diame

Issa Rae and Senegalese businessman Louis Diame tied the knot over the weekend.

The Insecure star exchanged vows with her longtime partner in an intimate ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France, on Sunday.

Rae glowed in a custom Vera Wang dress, surrounded by close friends in flowing pink gowns. Diame wore a red velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit as the couple posed for their first photo as husband and wife.

The actress was characteristically cheeky in the announcement, referring to the wedding as a "photo shoot" and her partner as "Somebody's Husband".

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," she wrote on Instagram. "C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Stars flooded the comments of The Hate U Give actress' post to congratulate her on the nuptials.

"You're always stunning, but that picture of you with that lady's husband has the most glow. Congrats!" wrote comedian Ashley Nicole Black, who collaborates with Rae on A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary commented, "ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!"

The low-key wedding is on-brand for the Emmy nominee, who started rumours of her engagement by wearing a sparkler on her ring finger on the April 2019 cover of Essence magazine. Rae and Diame have consciously kept their relationship private, though the businessman has tagged along for a few red carpets.

In 2018, Rae elaborated on her preference to keep her personal life private in an interview with Vogue.

"I don't want any input. As a writer, you put everything on the table. I'll take input on kids if I'm going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input," she explained. "Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f**king? No, I don't need input. I'm good."