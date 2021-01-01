Paris Hilton pregnant

Paris Hilton is reportedly expecting her first child.



According to editors at The New York Post's Page Six, the TV personality and her businessman fiancé, Carter Reum, are set to become parents.



No other details were given, and representatives for the socialite have not yet commented on the report.



However, Paris has been very open about her desire to have children, and during a conversation on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast earlier this year, she revealed she was embarking on In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments.



"It was tough but I knew it'd be worth it," the 40-year-old said of the egg retrieval process. "Doing it together and having a partner that's just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time and is just so caring and amazing with me, it wasn't that bad."



Paris and Carter began dating in late 2019 and announced their engagement in February.