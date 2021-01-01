Matt Damon 'so happy' for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez amid reunion

Matt Damon is feeling "so happy" for his longtime pal Ben Affleck amid his reunion with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

The Argo actor was originally engaged to the Jenny from the Block singer between 2002 and 2004, and they rekindled their relationship earlier this year, with them finally making their reunion Instagram official over the weekend.

Damon was asked about his best friend's new relationship at the New York premiere of his movie Stillwater on Monday, and told U.S. TV show Extra that he was thrilled for him.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's the best," he said. "He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

The Bourne Identity actor was asked about the romance back in May, while it was still only a rumour, and he refused to spill any details at the time, telling U.S. morning show Today: "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that".

He then claimed Today's coverage of the rumours was "the first time I heard about it," before adding that he'd be onboard with Affleck and Lopez getting back together.

"It's a fascinating story," he stated. "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Affleck and Lopez were recently pictured relaxing on a yacht in the South of France for her birthday, and she shared a snap of them exchanging a kiss during the holiday on Instagram over the weekend.