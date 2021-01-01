Paris Hilton denies pregnancy rumours

Paris Hilton has shut down pregnancy speculation.



Earlier on Tuesday, editors at The New York Post's Page Six reported that the TV personality and her businessman fiancé, Carter Reum, were set to become parents.



However, Paris later cleared up the rumours during a chat on her This Is Paris podcast.



"I woke up to about 3,000 texts. All my iPhones are blowing up, all five of them. Everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me. I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years," she said, before joking that she was expecting triplets. "Actually, I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting till after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part."



While the socialite hopes to have at least two children in the future, Paris insisted she is focused on promoting her Netflix show Cooking With Paris right now.



"The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving lasagna,'" the 40-year-old laughed, using the word she coined that blends "slaying" and "living."



Paris and Carter began dating in late 2019 and announced their engagement in February.