Ruby Rose hospitalised after surgery complications

Ruby Rose was recently hospitalised after experiencing complications from an undisclosed surgery.



The Orange Is the New Black star broke her social media hiatus to reveal via an Instagram Stories video that it took hours for her to be accepted into an emergency room to receive medical attention amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



"I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital," she said in the video, although she did not elaborate on the purpose of the surgery.



Through tears, the actress claimed hospitals were "rejecting" people seeking medical treatment, and that her complications were "quite serious." Ultimately, she was able to be admitted to the hospital after what she described as "a bit of a stand-off."



Despite the stress, the DJ applauded the healthcare workers who were able to help her, saying, "Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing."



The actress' comments come as Covid-19 cases are rising in California, particularly in Los Angeles County, where the Australian star currently resides. She urged viewers to get vaccinated if they can, and stressed that it "doesn't need to be this way."



Before signing off to continue her social media break, she told her fans, "I'm just sending everyone love. I love you all and take care of yourselves."