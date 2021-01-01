Paris Hilton recruits Kim Kardashian for new cooking show

Paris Hilton has revealed her list of celebrity guests for her new cooking show, including longtime pal and her former assistant Kim Kardashian.

The trailer for the show, called Cooking with Paris, dropped on Netflix's YouTube page on Tuesday. In the promo, the socialite is seen cooking boxed mac and cheese while a '60s-style narration references her The Simple Life past.

In one shot from the trailer, Kardashian and Hilton are shown sitting at a table eating, with Kim saying she "spoke too soon" after taking her first bite of the meal and expressing how tasty it is.

The show is modelled after Hilton's self-made cooking series, which she created during quarantine last year, and Netflix describes her as "not a trained chef and she's not trying to be."

The reality star will try "new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances" along with big-name sous-chefs, including Demi Lovato, comedian Nikki Glaser, rapper Saweetie, YouTube star Lele Pons, Hilton's mother Kathy and sister Nicky.

Hilton shared the tongue-in-cheek trailer on Instagram and wrote, "'Any b**ch can cook... Loves it.' I'm so excited to finally share a taste of my new cooking series and reveal my amazing sous chefs," before adding her infamous "#ThatsHot" catchphrase.

Cooking with Paris will premiere on Netflix on 4 August.