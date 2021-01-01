Bryan Cranston sends message of support following Bob Odenkirk's hospitalisation

Bryan Cranston has asked fans to keep Bob Odenkirk in their thoughts following his hospitalisation on Tuesday.



According to editors at TMZ, the actor collapsed while on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. He was rushed to the hospital after crew members called an ambulance, and remains under medical care. The cause of the health emergency has not been disclosed.



In light of the news, a number of Odenkirk's friends and colleagues have taken to social media to send well wishes to the 58-year-old, with his Breaking Bad co-star Cranston uploading a heartfelt post to Instagram on Wednesday.



"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk, collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul," he wrote. "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."



While fellow Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul simply posted, "I love you my friend."



In addition, Odenkirk's longtime friend and co-star, David Cross, who he appeared alongside in 1990s sketch programme Mr. Show with Bob and David, commented on Twitter: "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and mentally. He WILL get through this."



Other Hollywood stars to share supportive messages included Jason Alexander and Elijah Wood.