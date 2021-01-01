Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim shock fans with surprise romance

Chrishell Stause has shocked fans by revealing she's dating her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim.

The Netflix reality series follows Stause and the agents who work for the high-end real estate firm, the Oppenheim Group, run by Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett.

On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars contestant shared photos of her and her Oppenheim Group co-workers vacationing in Capri, Italy, on Instagram, with the last of the photos showing Stause and Oppenheim snuggling up on a boat and him kissing her neck as she smiles for the camera.

Stause captioned the post, "The JLo effect," referring to the recent photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying their romance while on holiday in the Mediterranean.

Oppenheim commented on the post with a simple heart, but her fellow Selling Sunset stars chimed with their approval of the relationship in the comments.

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" wrote Mary Fitzgerald, a realtor on the show who got married to model Romain Bonnet during the third season.

Bonnet also made his approval of the couple clear, writing, "So happy for you guys ! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully." Oppenheim had dated Fitzgerald before the filming of the series and it is often referred to on the show.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," commented Brett.

Amanza Smith hinted the romance has been known privately for a while, writing, "Love you both! So happy it's out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!"

Stause, who joined the group at the beginning of the series, was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley. In the third season of the show, Hartley suddenly filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Since the divorce, the reality star dated Dancing with the Stars dancer Keo Motsepe but the pair split in February after three months together.