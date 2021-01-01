Bob Odenkirk in stable condition following 'heart-related incident'

Bob Odenkirk is in a stable condition following "a heart-related incident" on the set of Better Call Saul.



The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after collapsing while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off series in New Mexico.



Reps for Odenkirk issued a statement to various outlets on Wednesday evening in which they reassured fans that the actor was in a stable condition.



"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the statement reads. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."



In addition, his son Nate simply told his Twitter followers, "He's going to be okay."



Following the news, thousands rallied online to show support for the former Saturday Night Live writer, including former Breaking Bad castmates Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.



"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul," Cranston wrote on Instagram. "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."



Paul shared a photo of Odenkirk on his Instagram, simply captioning it with, "I love you, my friend."