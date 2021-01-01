George Clooney among thousands affected by dramatic flooding in Italy

George Clooney is among thousands affected by the dramatic flooding in Italy.



The Ocean's Eleven star was with his wife Amal and their children in Lake Como when the region was hit with 72 hours of torrential downpour earlier this week. More than 60 people needed to be rescued in the surrounding towns, as mudslides and intense flooding washed tree trunks and litter bins down a nearby mountain. Local rivers and streams burst their banks, turning the road outside George's Villa Oleandra home into a river.



"It's so much worse than anybody thinks," George told Italian media, reports The Sun. "We were in Cernobbio and it was very bad. But here in Laglio, it's much worse.



"They think it could be years and millions of dollars before they fix it up. This town has been here forever, it's going to continue and it's going to be stronger and come back better, this is a very resilient town."



George helped clear up flood damage in Laglio, where four houses were destroyed.



Roberto Pozzi, the mayor of the commune, said it was a "disaster zone".



"The noise and the strength of the water were amazing - I have never seen anything like it. This will take many days to clear," Pozzi told The Sun. "George and his family are here and the road near their house is impassable in places but they are safe and there was no damage to their property."



It is the second time in two years George has been hit by severe weather storms.



In February 2020, his 17th-century mansion in Berkshire, England, was flooded when the River Thames burst its banks following a storm.