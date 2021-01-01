Paris Hilton frustrated by pregnancy rumours

Paris Hilton was frustrated by reports suggesting she's pregnant earlier this week.



Editors at the New York Post's Page Six published a story on Tuesday claiming the 40-year-old was expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum, but she later took to Instagram to deny she was pregnant.



Now, the socialite businesswoman has told Variety the report, which was picked up on social media and news outlets worldwide, highlights the way the media mistreats women.



"It's annoying that people can just make up something like that about someone," Hilton fumed. "People should do their research before putting something out - especially something so personal, especially when I never said that was the case.



"When I started out in this industry, I had no control over anything. Starting out in the early 2000s, I noticed that women were just vilified in ways that men would never be - maybe for dating someone, or for the way they lived their life. Women have always been talked down on, and if a man did the same exact thing, no one would say anything."



Hilton revealed she hopes to have children in 2022 after her wedding to Reum.



She also expressed her delight at having her own podcast, This Is Paris, which allowed her to tell her own narrative, without relying on mainstream websites.



"Technology and people being able to get their voice out there has made a huge difference," Hilton added.



Hilton is currently promoting her new Netflix series Cooking With Paris.