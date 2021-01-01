Jamie Lee Curtis proudly reveals youngest child is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her youngest child is a transgender woman.



In a chat with AARP Magazine, the Freaky Friday star shared that 25-year-old Ruby, who was previously known as Thomas, has transitioned and now works as a computer gaming editor.



Jamie insisted that she and her husband, writer/actor Christopher Guest, "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby". The couple is also parents to 34-year-old daughter Annie.



These days, the Knives Out actress describes her life as a "constant metamorphosis", and noted that Ruby's transition has helped her to realise that fixed gender was an "old idea", and one she has since dismissed.



In addition, Jamie will officiate at Ruby's wedding next year, while dance instructor Annie has already tied the knot. She also expressed her "hope" that she will be a grandparent one day.



Elsewhere in the chat, Jamie opened up about her past battle with alcoholism, and admitted that she would be "dead for sure" if she had not kicked her addiction in the late '90s.



In February, she shared an emotional Instagram post about the journey to mark another sobriety anniversary.



"With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels...I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years," the 62-year-old wrote. "I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember. To all those struggling and those who are on the path...MY HAND IN YOURS."