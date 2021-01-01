Jodie Whittaker to depart Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker is to depart Doctor Who following a three-season stint.

The British actress, who plays the thirteenth incarnation of The Doctor on the long-running series and is the first woman to take on the part, will leave the programme following a trio of specials, culminating in an epic blockbuster episode to air in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds, and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it, and for what it has brought to my life," said Jodie in a statement. "I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly."

In addition, showrunner Chris Chibnall - who has been in charge of the TARDIS since filming for series 11 began - is leaving the hit show too.

"Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She's been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity, and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can't imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor - so I'm not going to!" he added.