Joshua Jackson finds living in childhood home to be 'very healing'

Joshua Jackson recently bought his childhood home because it was where everything "felt simple".



The 43-year-old actor was born in Vancouver, Canada but later moved to Topanga, California. Joshua now owns the Topanga residence where he grew up, and lives there with his wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, and their 15-month-old daughter Janie.



Despite a tough relationship with his father, who left when he was a child, the former Dawson's Creek star felt right about returning to his childhood home because it reminded him of simpler times.



"My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene," Joshua told MR PORTER's digital magazine. "But that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do."



Joshua added that Janie - who now sleeps in his childhood room - had "100 per cent changed" his life priorities in "every possible way".



The One Week star said: "There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn't believe was still there, years later. The owner (who sold him the house) said, "I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day."