Bomb threat charge dropped against T.J. Miller

Federal prosecutors have decided to drop their bomb threat charges against Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller.



The Deadpool actor was arrested in April 2018 for "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train" while riding an Amtrak train from Washington, D.C. to New York City.



The actor alleged a female passenger was carrying "a bomb" in her luggage and subsequently called emergency services. Miller was indicted on the charges in that same year and was released on a $100,000 (£71,695) bond.



In the filing late Thursday, federal prosecutors pointed to the actor's medical history as the reason for dropping the charges. The documents refer to "expert medical analyses" that say that the 40-year-old's actions were due to his "prior brain surgery and its continued neurological impacts," which impaired his judgement and could not qualify as acting with criminal intent.



In a 2011 interview with fellow comedian Pete Holmes, Miller described having brain surgery for cerebral arteriovenous malformation, a condition that required doctors to remove a "golf ball-sized" part of his frontal lobe. The condition has caused the comedian a slew of additional health issues, including the incident on the train, which he has called a "manic episode" in interviews surrounding the charges.



In the agreement, federal prosecutors have said that in light of dropping the charges, the actor will "make full financial restitution for the costs of the law enforcement response to the false 911 call, and to continue a thorough and necessary program of Cognitive Remediation to render any recurrence of such conduct most highly unlikely."



According to Deadline, Miller's attorney has agreed to these terms, and prosecutors will move to have the case dismissed at the Connecticut District Court on Friday.