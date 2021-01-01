Dev Patel did not feel worthy of his Oscar nomination for Lion

Dev Patel's low self-esteem meant he did not feel worthy of his Oscar nomination for Lion.



The 31-year-old told The New York Times about his lack of belief in himself after appearing on the Best Supporting Actor shortlist for the 2016 biographical drama, which also featured Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara.



"I didn't feel worthy," Dev shared. "That kind of speaks to my natural low self-esteem: You're there with really impressive creatures, the best of the best, and you're like, 'I don't know what I have to offer in this space.'"



While Dev didn't win the Oscar, he took home the BAFTA for his performance in the moving film.



Elsewhere in the interview, the British actor revealed his bad experience shooting 2010's The Last Airbender led him to turn down studio tentpoles, much to the frustration of his agents.



He said of his decision to avoid those kinds of films: "Maybe it's a fear of how I would fit into that world".



He struggled to wrap his head around digital effects, admitting, "I didn't really flourish in that position. I take my hat off to all those incredible actors that do Marvel movies where it's, like, big, noisy fans and green screen and tennis balls and whatnot."



In October last year, Deadline revealed Dev is set to star in a brand-new movie based on the Chippendales. He is also the lead in David Lowery's The Green Knight, which is now available to watch in U.S. cinemas.