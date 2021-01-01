George and Amal Clooney deny pregnancy rumours

George and Amal Clooney have denied reports suggesting they're expecting another child.

Last week, an insider told U.S. OK! magazine that the 60-year-old actor and the human rights lawyer we gearing up to welcome a baby.

However, a representative for the couple later shot down the speculation, and stated, "Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true."

The spokesperson did not share any further comments.

George and Amal, who have been married since 2014, are parents to four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.