Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson split

Nelly and his girlfriend Shantel Jackson have broken up after six years together.

The hip-hop star and the actress/entrepreneur began dating all the way back in 2014.

However, when a fan asked Shantel whether she and Nelly are still together in the comments section of an Instagram post on Saturday, she responded, "No we're not..... Just friends."

Following the news, the 37-year-old received an outpouring of support from her followers.

"Oh nooo... I loved seeing you guys together," one fan wrote, while another added, "One of my favorite couples ever. Blessings and love to you as you enter this next season in your life."

Yet, one person joked: "@nelly I'm so mad you didn't marry her."

Nelly, 46, has not yet commented on the news.