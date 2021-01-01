Matt Damon rages at superheroes and streamers

Matt Damon is "sad" about Hollywood's reliance on superhero movies.

The 50-year-old actor believes the genre has risen as studios have turned to streaming services and fears that the film industry will never be the same once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Matt told The Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: "DVD sales fell off a cliff when everything went to streaming. To replace lost revenue, studios concentrated on the international box office, rather than local markets a writer could add nuance to.

"It made the most profitable movie, one that could travel around the world. You want the least cultural confusion. So there is the rise of the superhero. You know who the good person is, who the bad person is. They fight three times and the good person wins twice."

The 'Bourne Identity' star – who shares daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, with his wife Luciana Barroso, and is also stepfather to Luciana’s 22-year-old daughter Alexia – is also frustrated by the lack of attention the younger generation pays to movies.

Matt said: "The way they (children) watch is different to how we did.

"How can you watch a movie if you are texting? Movies as we know them aren't going to be a thing in our kids' lives. That makes me sad."

Meanwhile, Matt has admitted that he tries to land a role in every film directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The star has worked with the filmmaker on the likes of the 'Ocean's Trilogy', 2009 crime comedy 'The Informant' and 2013 drama 'Behind the Candelabra' and has even landed a cameo role in his new movie 'No Sudden Move'.

He said: "I try to do every movie that Steven does, I have to try to play at least some part in it. I think we're up to 10 now.

"He called me when I was doing 'The Last Duel' and just said he had another actor for that part, but because the movie moved and it pushed because of Covid and everything, it opened up."