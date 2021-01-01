Kathy Griffin turned to prescription drugs after President Trump controversy

Kathy Griffin struggled with 'painkiller' addiction and attempted to take her own life following the backlash to her 2017 photoshoot with a bloodied mask resembling then U.S. President Donald Trump.



In an interview with ABC News, the comedian chronicled how she "fell in love with" prescription pain medication, along with amphetamines and sleeping pills, while on her post-scandal Laugh Your Head Off tour.



Griffin spoke to how she tried to cope with the blow to her career, like losing her New Year's Eve hosting gig with CNN's Anderson Cooper and being banned from performing at popular comedy clubs following the controversy over the Trump shoot.



The harsh public criticism, which included "death threats" and a person who "??tracked (her) sister down" while she had terminal cancer, pushed her further into addiction.



"I thought, 'Well, I don't even drink. Big deal, I take a couple pills now and again, who doesn't?'" she explained. "It was kind of the allure of, 'Oh, I can regulate my energy levels or my moods. Or I fell on my elbow in my act or something and I can be pain-free or something.' And it got out of control very rapidly."



After months of struggling with her addiction, Griffin sought treatment at a local hospital following an attempt to take her own life.



She began working with a psychologist and eventually started detox, a move that was "nasty" but ultimately saved her life. The comedian, now sober, has found a "newfound appreciation for life" and "won't get involved in anything that might threaten her recovery"



The news comes a day after the Emmy Award winner tweeted that she has stage one lung cancer and was going to have an operation to remove part of her lung.



"I've got to tell you guys something," she shared on a photo Monday. "I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.



"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."