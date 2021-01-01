Kit Harington offers rare glimpse into life as a new father

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's life with wife and former co-star Rose Leslie has been totally transformed by parenthood.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 34-year-old actor shared how the couple is handling the arrival of their first son in February.



"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he explained.



"Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. You are now a unit, the three of you. That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."



The Modern Love actor also noted how the couple adopted a puppy before becoming parents, which he said was "great practice" for the grind of raising a newborn.



Before the end of Game of Thrones in 2019, the actor spoke to InStyle about his desire to become a father, saying that it would be the "most important job" he'll ever have. Leslie confirmed her pregnancy on the cover of Make Magazine in September.



Harington briefly entered rehab following the end of the record-breaking HBO fantasy series. In an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the star said the move was a result of "nature of the show" and what he'd "been doing for years."



He went on to tell Cagle that he was "wanting to come back to work" when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but it delayed his return to the screen - an enforced break during which he has now become a father.