Hugh Jackman gets nose biopsy after latest cancer scare

Hugh Jackman has urged fans to get "regular skin checks" after undergoing a biopsy on his nose following a new cancer scare.



The Wolverine star posted an Instagram video on Monday to discuss a recent medical check.



"Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked," Jackman explained as he pulled down his mask to reveal a bandage on his nose.



"So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out," he reassured fans. "Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine."



The Wolverine actor signed off with a simple message, "Remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen."



The 52-year-old actor, who has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times, as he has suffered from basal-cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer globally.



Speaking to People about a 2015 brush with the disease, he described his surprise when he received his diagnosis.



"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer'. Being an Australian, it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."



The health update comes months before the two-time Tony winner is due to return to Broadway as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's The Music Man.