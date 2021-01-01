Jennifer Aniston has cut people from her life over their 'anti-vax' views

Jennifer Aniston doesn't have time for people who "refuse" to take up offers of Covid-19 vaccinations.



In a cover interview for the September 2021 issue of InStyle magazine, the actress opened up about the strict protocols the cast had to abide by on the set of the second season of The Morning Show, and admitted seeing all of the crew member's faces.



However, Jennifer went on explain that she doesn't have time for people who "refuse" to take up offers of Covid-19 vaccinations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate," she commented. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."



But while Jennifer keeps up to date with all of the latest news relating to the pandemic, she did have to switch off CNN at times during the lockdown, and instead, opted for lighter fare like The Bachelor reality TV shows.



"I've really had to stop (keeping the news on too much). We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity," the 52-year-old added.